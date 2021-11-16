Duda Farm Connects With Retailers on Online Product Finder

Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a grower of fresh vegetables and citrus, has invested in an online product purchasing tool for its Dandy branded products that's connected to major national retailers and grocery fulfillment companies.

According to Acosta's latest report, "The Growth of Online Grocery Shopping Shows No Signs of Slowing Down," nearly 25% of all online grocery shoppers plan to do more digital shopping within the next year.

To accommodate this trend, Duda Farm Fresh Foods’ purchasing tool will enhance its in-store product locator to make Dandy branded products easily accessible online with the click of a button. Shoppers will simply go to the product locator page on Duda’s website, and then click “Buy Online.”

“One of the most frequently asked questions we get from shoppers on social media is ‘Where can I buy this product?’ So, a few years ago we invested in a more traditional product-locator tool that solved this problem,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm. “Now we are in the next phase of meeting consumer expectations and wanted to make it easier for people to add Dandy branded products directly to their online shopping cart.”

In addition to benefiting sales for Duda Farm, this new asset will benefit retail partner sales. The company will invest in more marketing to bring awareness of this tool to consumers, with the aims of driving traffic and increasing product purchases for its retail partners.

“At Duda Farm Fresh Foods, we are committed to innovation and forward thinking,” said Sammy Duda, president of Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “This ‘buy online’ investment is just one of many ways we are responding to trends to keep consumers and our customers happy. We look forward to continuing this type of growth in the coming years!”

Duda Farm Fresh Foods also recently launched the Dandygram, a biweekly market update to keep its customers informed about crop conditions, product availability and market insights.

With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned diversified land company based in Oviedo, Fla.