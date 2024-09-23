Drake’s Mini Cake Bites are bite-sized cakes in flavors inspired by the brand’s classic varieties: Pound Cake, Coffee Cake, and Devils Food with chocolate chips. The product line is available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retailers and convenience stores throughout the eastern United States, as well as via Drake’s e-commerce site. An 8.44-ounce 20-count box of any variety of Drake’s Mini Cakes retails for a suggested $3.99. As with all Drake’s products, Mini Cake Bites are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union; consumers can look for the circle-U symbol (hechsher) on the cartons. Drake’s is a brand of family-owned McKee Foods.