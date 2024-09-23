 Skip to main content

Drake’s Mini Cake Bites

Line provides smaller versions of classic snacks
McKee Foods Drake's Mini Cake Bites Main Image

Drake’s Mini Cake Bites are bite-sized cakes in flavors inspired by the brand’s classic varieties: Pound Cake, Coffee Cake, and Devils Food with chocolate chips. The product line is available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retailers and convenience stores throughout the eastern United States, as well as via Drake’s e-commerce site. An 8.44-ounce 20-count box of any variety of Drake’s Mini Cakes retails for a suggested $3.99. As with all Drake’s products, Mini Cake Bites are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union; consumers can look for the circle-U symbol (hechsher) on the cartons. Drake’s is a brand of family-owned McKee Foods.

 

Other Popular Products

Prairie Fresh USA Prime® Pork Tenderloin

Prairie_Fresh_USA_Prime_Pork_Tenderloin

Drake’s Mini Cake Bites

McKee Foods Drake's Mini Cake Bites Teaser

Authentic Asia Frozen Meals

Bellisio Food Authentic Asia Orange Chicken Teaser

For More Details

$3.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds