Dr. Cowan's Vegetable Powders

The first line of organic vegetable powders made from locally sourced produce is now available thanks to a partnership between digital procurement company Forager and Dr. Cowan's Garden. Varieties include Carrot, Winter Squash, Swiss Chard, Leek, Ashitaba, Three-Beet, Threefold Blend, Low-Oxalate and more. The powders can be added to soups and stews; sprinkled on eggs, roasted vegetables, salads, baked potatoes and popcorn; blended in smoothies; and folded into rice, pasta, baked goods or casseroles.