Donald Knauss, Richard Smucker Honored by Grocery Manufacturers Assoc.

Donald Knauss, Richard Smucker Honored by Grocery Manufacturers Assoc.

By Kat Martin - 07/16/2019
Donald Knauss

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) is honoring Donald Knauss and Richard Smucker with the 2019 Hall of Achievement Award, the CPG industry’s highest honor, which recognizes the service and extraordinary contributions of industry leaders. Both men were active and long-serving members of the GMA board of directors. The 2019 Hall of Achievement Award will be presented at GMA’s annual Leadership Forum on Aug. 15.

Donald Knauss served as chair and CEO of The Clorox Company from October 2006 until November 2014 and executive chair from November 2014 to June 2015. He held previous positions with Coca-Cola North America, PepsiCo Inc. and Procter & Gamble. Knauss also served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

“Over the course of his distinguished career, Don became a titan of our industry,” said GMA President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “Don’s exemplary leadership, tireless work ethic and commitment to his community are just a few of the reasons he is so deserving of this recognition.”

Richard Smucker

Richard Smucker is executive chairman of the board of The J.M. Smucker Company. He served as CEO from August 2011 through April 2016 and co-CEO from February 2001 through August 2011. Smucker held previous board and trustee positions with the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co., Sherwin-Williams, International Multifoods, the Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank, and is currently the president of The Cleveland Orchestra. He also served in the United States Army Reserves.

“As the fourth generation CEO of a publicly-traded, family-run business, Richard led The J.M. Smucker Company to new heights,” said Freeman. “Richard exemplifies the very best qualities of a purpose-driven leader, and his contributions to our industry have been invaluable.”

The Grocery Manufacturers Association, which represents the world’s leading consumer packaged goods companies, has a mission to empower the industry to grow and thrive.

