Donald Knauss, Richard Smucker Honored by Grocery Manufacturers Assoc.

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) is honoring Donald Knauss and Richard Smucker with the 2019 Hall of Achievement Award, the CPG industry’s highest honor, which recognizes the service and extraordinary contributions of industry leaders. Both men were active and long-serving members of the GMA board of directors. The 2019 Hall of Achievement Award will be presented at GMA’s annual Leadership Forum on Aug. 15.

Donald Knauss served as chair and CEO of The Clorox Company from October 2006 until November 2014 and executive chair from November 2014 to June 2015. He held previous positions with Coca-Cola North America, PepsiCo Inc. and Procter & Gamble. Knauss also served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.