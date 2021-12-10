Dom’s Kitchen & Market Launches Pickup Program

The recently-opened Dom’s Kitchen & Market, a neighborhood market in Chicago started by a trio of legacy grocery pros, is moving into e-commerce. Billed as a “food emporium,” the retailer is adding in-store and curbside pickup service.

Shoppers can use the new “Go Dom’s” mobile ordering tool to purchase items from the market and/or coffee bar and pick them up either inside the store or at an exterior service window.

Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Robert Mariano, former CEO of Roundy’s and Dominick’s who also founded the Mariano’s banner, says that e-commerce is the next step in the evolution of the fledgling Dom’s brand. “While we truly enjoy personal interaction and conversation with our guests, as they shop the building, we realize there are many demands on their time. So, we will provide the varied levels of interaction our guests would like. If you’re in a hurry, then let us shop, pack, bring to your car, and happily get you on your way,” he said.

Mariano’s fellow CEO at Dom’s Kitchen & Market, Don Fitzgerald, says that plans are in place for the e-commerce platform to grow as the retailer delves into the omnichannel. “Once we have completed this phase of our e-commerce rollout, Dom’s will then offer all of the craveable meal choices from our Kitchen, including Gohan Sushi and Bonci Pizza, as part of Go Dom's. Our goal is to enrich and immerse the Dom’s customer shopping experience, whether it happens inside or outside of the store,” Fitzgerald noted.

To support the rollout of the new program, the market is offering a free grocery giveaway contest to those who order online during the first week. The first online shoppers also will receive extra rewards and a discount off their next order.

Dom's Kitchen & Market opened last June to much local fanfare. In addition to Mariano and Fitzgerald, the small-format independent retailer is led by Jay Owen of Dom Capital Group and grandson of Dominick DiMatteo, the founder of the Dominick’s grocery chain that was one of the dominant food retailers in the Chicago area before it shuttered in 2013.