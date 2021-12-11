Dollar General Launching DoorDash Delivery

America's largest food retailer by store count is launching grocery delivery via DoorDash.

The service has launched at more than 9,000 Dollar General locations nationwide, and there are plans to expand to more than 10,000 stores by December, the company said.

“At Dollar General, we strive to make shopping hassle-free and affordable, and our partnership with DoorDash reiterates DG’s commitment to provide convenient and contactless options,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s EVP and chief merchandising officer. “We look forward to providing both existing and new customers with an even faster and more convenient way to experience all that DG has to offer.”

Consumers can browse and order products for same-day delivery (in under an hour on average) through DoorDash’s marketplace app or website with no time slot or minimum order size required.

Dollar General and DoorDash initially piloted a program in summer 2021 with approximately 600 stores in rural and metropolitan communities.

“Our platform was designed to connect consumers to their communities, providing increased access to food, everyday essentials, and other local goods,” said Tom Pickett, chief revenue officer at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to partner with Dollar General to provide customers across the country with convenient access to the everyday essentials they need at the affordable price points they have come to trust. With this partnership, we are proud to expand our services to areas that traditionally have not had access to same-day delivery.”

The Dollar General deal gives DoorDash access to a whole new and large base of customers who live in rural areas.

The announcement from Dollar General came on the same day that Instacart said it would launch a new Deals Tab, a new reduced cost and free delivery option, and a new “Dollar Store Hub” destination on the Instacart marketplace. This new slate of features come at a time when grocery costs are continuing to rise across North America ahead of the holidays and amid increasing global supply chain challenges.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General employs approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Dollar General is PG's 2021 Retailer of the Year.