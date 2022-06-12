Dole Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels

Dole Packaged Foods has just taken the wraps off its latest product launch, Dole WigglesFruit Juice Gels, which the company describes as “a wholesome, nutritious take on a classic snack.” The product line comes in three fruit-forward flavors – strawberry, orange and cherry – all made with 100% fruit juice and containing no artificial flavors or added sugar. The wobbly fruit treats are also non-GMO and rich in vitamin C. Each package of Dole Wiggles offers four 4.3-ounce cups, with a suggested retail price of $2.99. It has debuted online and at select retailers, and will be followed by wider availability in spring 2023.