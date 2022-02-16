Do Good Foods Names New Head of Sales

Do Good Foods has named a new chief sales officer. Thomas McQuillan is joining the “climate forward” company as it seeks to broaden the use of its closed-loop system that upcycles surplus, post-donation grocery food into nutritious animal feed.

McQuillan comes to Do Good Foods from his most recent position as VP of sales for food processor and distributor Baldor Specialty Foods. In his tenure there, he also served as VP of strategy, culture and sustainability and director of foodservice sales and sustainability. His insights on sustainability and food waste have appeared in several articles and he has taken part in waste reduction meetings at the White House.

He replaces outgoing Chief Sales Officer Bob Davenport, who is assisting with the transition.

"McQuillan's vast experience in the food space and passion for fighting climate change and working towards a more sustainable future makes him a seamless addition to our team," said Justin Kamine, co-CEO at Do Good Foods. "Bob has been a tremendous asset helping us get this journey started and we're excited to continue this momentum with Thomas' support."

McQuillan said that his background and passion for sustainability made him a good fit with Do Good Foods. "Eliminating food waste is an essential step needed to fight climate change," he remarked. "Joining as part of a first-of-its kind solution that addresses food waste at this scale is an honor. I am proud to be supporting a company committed to doing good for people and the planet."

Do Good Foods was launched in October 2021. Based in Bedminster, N.J., the company is the first scalable solution aimed at eliminating the 48 billion pounds of food waste generated by grocery stores each year. Its production facility in Fairless Hills, Pa., can take in and convert 160 tons of surplus food from about 450 grocery stores daily.