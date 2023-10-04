Digital Discounter Martie Goes National

Service from online grocery discounter Martieis now available to consumers across the United States. The business has been steadily expanding its footprint since its launch in 2021, beginning in the western United States, expanding into the eastern part of the country and now covering all states.

With an online-only model, female-owned Martie aims to disrupt the brick-and-mortar grocery sector and provide inflation-strapped consumers with products that are heavily discounted. Sustainability is also a core value of the Los Angeles-based company, which works with suppliers to shop surplus goods that would otherwise go to waste. Martie estimates that it has already diverted more than 2 million pounds of food from landfills.

Now consumers around the country can order those surplus groceries at savings of up to 70% and have the goods shipped from Martie’s sprawling warehouse in Texas directly to their homes or other destination. The digital store offers more than 800 shelf-stable items from national and specialty brands, including organic, vegan and gluten-free products. The discounter has teamed up with established CPG brands such as Kellogg’s, Quaker, Tate’s and Annie’s Homegrown, among more than 2,000 other brands.

Since its debut two years ago, Martie estimates that it has helped shoppers save an average of $54 per order. The company has also built a foundation of customers, with nearly half (47%) returning month over month.