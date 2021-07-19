Crafted with care by a family of turkey farmers, Diestel’s heat-and-eat Organic Turkey Gravy features bone broth from the brand’s own thoughtfully raised turkeys, plus a classic roux made with real organic butter and savory herbs like sage, rosemary and thyme. The smooth, rich gravy needs only to be gently warmed over the stove or heated in the microwave before use. As well as being USDA Certified Organic, the product is free of sugar, lower in sodium than other store-bought gravies, contains no artificial ingredients or preservatives, and contains 1 gram of protein per serving, thanks to its bone broth base. For an even richer flavor, the Diestel family suggests whisking in 1 tablespoon salted butter, a ¼-teaspoon ground sage and a pinch of freshly ground pepper. A shelf-stable, recyclable 13.5-ounce Tetra Pak carton of Diestel Organic Turkey Gravy retails for a suggested $3.99.