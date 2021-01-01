Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt – New 26 oz. Box

The original natural scratch cooking kosher salt

Used in top restaurants by top chefs around the country, Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt is authentic kosher salt. It’s chosen by chefs for its flavor, simplicity, purity and coarse texture. Unlike other kosher salts, Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt is coarse enough to pick up and fragile enough to crush between your fingers for perfect seasoning.

Diamond Crystal® kosher salt’s crafted crystals are unique and hollow. Unlike other kosher salts, Diamond Crystal® does not use additives nor mechanical compaction and it’s still crafted in the same facility it was originally crafted over 130 years ago. It even contains 53% less sodium by volume compared to table salt.