Created in the company’s hometown of Winston-Salem, N.C., Dewey’s Bakery Peanut Butter Cookies are now available nationally. Peanut Butter is the sixth variety to join the existing flavors in Dewey’s portfolio, which also includes Triple Ginger, Meyer Lemon, Brownie Crisp, Toasted Coconut and Salted Caramel. Dewey’s extraordinarily thin Peanut Butter cookies are made using rich, creamy peanut butter; bits of fresh-roasted peanuts; and a sprinkling of salt, with no artificial ingredients, preservatives or synthetic colors. Containing just 15-16 calories each, the cookies can be enjoyed on their own or incorporated into recipes to add a pop of peanut butter and crunchy texture to any dish. A 8.5-ounce box retails for a suggested $4.49, while a 3.25-ounce pouch of minis goes for a suggested $3.49 (prices may vary depending on the retailer).