Desert Essence Plastic- and Aluminum-Free Deodorants

Addressing consumer demand for eco-friendly personal care that offers an effective and environmentally conscious alternative to conventional products, Desert Essence has now rolled out a line of Plastic- and Aluminum-Free Deodorants combining expert formulation with sustainable practices. The deodorants feature Australian tea tree oil, which neutralizes odor-causing bacteria, providing long-lasting protection throughout the day. They’re packaged in a 100% compostable paperboard tube with a vegetable-derived oil resistant liner, helping to reduce both the brand and consumers’ ecological footprints. Desert Essence deodorants come in the refreshing scents of Lemongrass, Tea Tree Lavender, Coconut and Fresh Powder. All are Cruelty- and Gluten-free, Vegan, and made in the United States with globally sourced ingredients. They also contain no animal-derived ingredients, no artificial fragrance or dyes, and no petroleum compounds. A 2.25-ounce paper tube of any scent retails for a suggested $11.99. As an added dimension of ethical beauty, Desert Essence holds B Corp certification, reflecting its dedication to verified social and environmental performance.