Desert Essence Moisturizing Botanical Oral Care Line

Natural oral care leader Desert Essence is introducing three Moisturizing Botanical Oral Care products to its growing offerings: Arctic Berry Mouth Spray, Mouth Rinse and Gel Toothpaste. All three are formulated to boost moisture while providing complete care for teeth and gums. Plant-based oils in the products help neutralize bacteria and cultivate a healthy mouth microbiome. Nurturing aloe soothes gums, while xylitol and glycerin help increase saliva and lock in moisture. Saliva moisturizes and lubricates to help prevent dehydration, aiding in speaking and swallowing, and keeping bacteria under control, while the Arctic Berry flavor helps freshen breath. Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, the products are Certified Vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free, and contain no sugar, alcohol, or sodium lauryl sulfate. A 0.9-fluid-ounce bottle of the mouth spray and a 4.5-ounce tube of the gel toothpaste retail for a suggested $6.99 each and a 15.8-fluid-ounce bottle of the mouth rinse goes for a suggested $9.99.