Desert Essence Carrageenan-Free Toothpastes

Desert Essence has launched a new line of carrageenan-free toothpastes in four varieties: Pink Himalayan Salt, Aloe and Tea Tree Oil, Arnica and Tea Tree Oil, and Activated Coconut Charcoal. Made in the United States with globally sourced ingredients, the new vegan toothpastes are free from fluoride, sodium lauryl sulfate and gluten. Each contains baking soda and sea salt to gently clean teeth, while zinc citrate helps reduce buildup. Suggested retail price for the line is $6.99 per 6.25-ounce bottle.