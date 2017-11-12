Delhaize America, Ahold USA Laying Off Some HQ Associates

An unspecified “small number” of employees are being laid off at Delhaize America corporate headquarters in Salisbury, N.C., where the Food Lion banner is also based, as well as at Ahold USA headquarters in Carlisle, Pa., which oversees the Giant Martin's, Giant/ Landover and Stop & Shop banners.

Noting that the layoffs were unrelated to the formation of a new U.S. parent company, spokeswoman Christy Phillips-Brown told Progressive Grocer that “while there was no impact [on] retail or corporate positions at Food Lion, there was some impact in support functions, which provide services to the Food Lion brand. However, we also added roles in areas where we are reinvesting in our business, such as private brand and digital. As a result, our Salisbury corporate employment remains relatively the same, with about 1,800 total corporate headquarter roles.”

Those being laid off will receive 90 days’ notice and have the options of applying for another job within the company or receiving a "very robust" severance package, Phillips-Brown said.

“When you add the growth of our Food Lion retail store count and distribution center associates, we employ more than 3,000 associates in Salisbury,” she added, emphasizing the banner's ongoing commitment to the community and its employees in the area.

Additionally, Carlisle, Pa.-based Ahold USA headquarters is undergoing a “staffing process” similar to that which is occurring at Food Lion, with the result that some associates will leave the company, Penn Live reported.

"We've got some departments that are growing and some that are reducing," company spokesman Christopher Brand told the publication.