New from the George DeLallo Co. is DeLallo Instant Espresso Powder, said to provide a suitable boost of flavor to dishes both sweet and savory – from richer chocolates to more complex meat rubs. A few tablespoons can add rich notes of flavor, pairing perfectly even with spices such as cumin and paprika, as it balances the spicy, acidic and smoky flavors in chili recipes, sauces, stews and salsa dips.