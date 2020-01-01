Del Monte Oats to Go

Riding on the oat product trend, Del Monte’s Oats to Go is the first line of ready-to-eat, no-prep home-style oatmeal in a cup, making it appropriate for busy mornings while working from home or commuting. The shelf-stable item contains 10 grams protein and 20 grams of whole grains, is an excellent source of fiber, and provides a half-serving of real fruit. The line’s varieties are Apple Cinnamon Crunch, Triple Berry Almond, Banana Nut and Maple Brown Sugar Crunch, all of which can be enjoyed warm or cold. The suggested retail price for a 7.5-ounce cup is $1.99.