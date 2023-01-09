Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens in Oklahoma City

Following its December funding round, curbside drive-thru grocer JackBe will officially open its first location at 178th and North May Avenue in Edmond, Okla., on Jan. 10, the first of three locations slated to open in 2023.

JackBe is a new type of grocer focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience by making groceries available on demand. Founded by CEO Alex Ruhter and three others, the company said it has been working together over the past three years to create a company that makes buying groceries “fun throughout the whole experience.”

The JackBe concept operates exclusively as a location where customers come to pick up their groceries ordered via the custom and proprietary JackBe app. In just minutes, customers can place an order and, when it’s ready, pull into one of the drive-thru bays, where a JackBe team member will deliver the groceries right to their car. With the ability to serve up to 200 orders per hour, the 17,000-square-feet location carries the most frequently purchased products from categories such as produce, meat, bakery, deli, and health and beauty care, as well as baby, pet and consumables.

The launch of the JackBe concept comes at an ideal time, as recent research shows that the convenience and independence that come with curbside pickup has made it a habit for many consumers, especially for those under 50 years of age.

“By opening JackBe, we're introducing a new way for customers to shop that provides convenience, value and great quality with no substitutions,” said Ruhter. “We have studied customers’ needs and created a shopping experience that’s designed specifically for busy people. We’re committed to our promise to make grocery shopping a better experience. That’s why we’re excited to share JackBe with the Oklahoma City community, where we are founded and headquartered.”

Every item at JackBe is handpicked, and there are no membership or delivery fees.

Ruhter added that the JackBe stores will soon feature prepared meals as well as local brands in many departments, staying true to the company’s commitment to supporting local businesses. For example, JackBe is planning to carry many items that are a part of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

“Our commitment to our shoppers is to do everything in our power to offer the best shopping experience delivering both speed and quality — and we look forward to supporting more communities as we grow,” said Ruhter.