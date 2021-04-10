Next-Gen Grocery Pickup Debuts in S.C.

A new startup in South Carolina is re-defining online grocery pickup.

Opie has opened a grocery store in the Charleston, S.C., area (Mount Pleasant) that is drive-through only. Unlike most other grocery stores that offer online pickup, Opie does not require shoppers to schedule pickup slots ahead of time and there are no minimum orders or pickup fees.

Customers can pull into the drive-through lane, order in the app or from a clerk, and receive groceries in minutes. For large orders and those who prefer to plan ahead, scheduling is available as well. Additionally, the store is open 24 hours a day.

According to the grocer's website, the company is planning to expand:

"OPIE Drive-Thru Grocery is looking for capital partners to continue our aggressive expansion plans, and we’re looking for the best partners out there. Over 70 million Americans use a drive-thru every single day. Our innovative approach to on-demand groceries meets time-starved consumers in the drive-thru lane. We provide convenience, spontaneity, and quality groceries with kindness and a friendly spirit," according to a statement on the company's website.

According to the website, the company offers a "complete satisfaction" guarantee and will replace any item with an acceptable one or immediately refund the total purchase price.

The grocer also employs smart energy and water conservation technologies in every store and uses 100% post-consumer recycled paper.

"We recycle 99% of our cardboard and prioritize products that use paper or glass over plastic—overall using 40% less energy than traditional grocery stores. In partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank, we help provide weekend meal packs for students who are facing food insecurity," according to a statement on the company's website.

Watch a video about Opie here.