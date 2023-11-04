Noodles for breakfast? Nissin Foods USAis giving U.S. consumers official permission to indulge in ramen first thing in the morning with Cup Noodles Breakfast, its first product for that daypart. The limited-edition flavor offers ramen with America’s favorite breakfast flavors, among them pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs. The convenient product is ready to eat in just four minutes and comes in the brand’s familiar cup packaging, making it easy to eat on the go. Following the rollout of the company’s first limited-edition, Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice, in autumn 2021 and 2022, Cup Noodles Breakfast retails for a suggested $1.18 per 2.93-ounce cup. It’s available exclusively at select Walmart stores.