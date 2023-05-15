CTown Opens New Connecticut Location Under Collaborative Banner

CTown Supermarkets has opened a new location in New Haven, Conn., under the collaborative banner The Meat King by CTown. Located at 664 Grand Avenue in New Haven, the more than 16,000-square-foot supermarket is already open, but the store will host its official grand opening on Saturday, May 20, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

The Meat King by CTown location is part of the ongoing expansion outside of the traditional metro New York neighborhoods where the banner began in 1975. All CTown locations are independently owned and operated, giving each the freedom and flexibility to customize the shopping experience for their local communities. The Meat King by CTown has the largest selection of specialty and store-made meat selections in the New Haven area to date, according to the banner. The store also carries a wide selection of meats, grocery, produce, dairy, frozen and deli.

“I am extremely excited and proud to be opening my first CTown store here in New Haven,” said store owner Hernando Cepeda. “My goal is to provide the community with as much variety as possible so everyone can buy affordable food to recreate family recipes from all corners of the world. I’m really proud of our specialty meat business and excited for all we have to offer.”

“We’re excited to collaborate on this new store with Hernando and his team,” said Dennis Wallin, EVP of new business development at White Plains, N.Y.-based Alpha 1 Marketing, the in-house marketing agency that supports the CTown brand. “It’s important that The Meat King team recognized how impactful the CTown brand and program are to the New Haven neighborhood and their business. We are proud to support them on this journey. We are confident that The Meat King by CTown store will be very successful. We look forward to the reaction of the New Haven and surrounding communities.”

As an added convenience, the location will soon partner with San Francisco-based Instacart to offer grocery delivery.

Other grocers that have opened meat-focused stores include Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc., which has debuted several stand-alone meat markets.

Since the CTown Supermarkets banner was established in 1975, in New York City, it has grown throughout the New York metro and northeastern United States. Currently, 140-plus locations operate under the banner.