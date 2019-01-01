A Crunchy and Sweet Southern Treat

Our Southern Sweets line consists of treats that are classic and delicious in grab and go packaging. All of the snacks in this line start with quality nuts that are then covered with a sweet coating to offer the perfect crunchy taste for a Southern afternoon. They are Kosher certified and offer no artificial ingredients.

Flavors include: Praline Pecans: A Southern classic, these pecans are candied with sugar and butter for a crispy treat you can’t resist. Praline Nut Mix: A sweet and savory mix of cashews, praline pecans and our famous butter toffee peanuts. Butter Toffee Peanuts: Always a crowd favorite, these crunchy peanuts are coated with sweet butter toffee.

Southern Sweets are available in 4oz standup resealable bags.

Website: www.trulygoodfoods.com