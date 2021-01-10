CROSSMARK Accelerator: An Analytics Tool for the Modern Sales Agency

After experiencing the inefficiencies of traditional approaches to CPG analytics, we at CROSSMARK set out to find a smarter way for faster growth. We saw massive potential for a new integrated data platform, and after working with partners IBM, Microsoft, and IRI, CROSSMARK Accelerator was born. This monumental undertaking followed a simple blueprint to enhance efficiency, harness more predictive power and speed to insights, and have the capacity to embrace new data sources as they appear.

Unique to its creation, CROSSMARK Accelerator was designed from scratch by both Sales and Insights associates, collaborating to develop an analytics platform for the way an agency truly works, including giving Sales direct access to data on demand. To ensure success, both teams completed the same learning program, involving over 20 hours per individual of live training, along with help desks, “boot camps,” and structured homework. The result? A proficiency in a new tool that will take CROSSMARK and our clients to the future.

In the coming releases, we’ll be adding new data sources, like ePOS to better manage omnichannel, shopper behavior to better understand business drivers, and profitability for a true ROI on promotion and distribution. There is also the potential to incorporate other important services, such as space management and order-to-cash.

Visit CROSSMARK.com/accelerator to see it in action.