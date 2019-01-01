Creamy Thai Carrot Ginger Soup from Sandridge

Attract next-gen consumers with plant-forward, globally inspired flavors like Creamy Thai Carrot Ginger. Crafted in small batches, this fresh Asian-style soup features simple ingredients with a sweet and spicy kick. Chock full of carrots and blended with the right amount of heavy cream, onions, ginger and orange puree. It’s meat free, a good source of fiber, high in Vitamin A, and 0g trans fat per serving. Just one of the many ways Sandridge helps you serve culinary inspiration with fresh foods for dine-in, the salad bar and grab-and-go.