Crank Up Your E-Commerce Search With Day Zero Learning

Commerce brands across multiple industries and markets have an eye on product search as their next e-commerce destination. If the grocery industry truly sees its business as part of the customer-centric movement, they’ll need to eliminate search frustrations for their shoppers with the perfect vehicle to get them there: an intelligent e-commerce search engine.

This whitepaper covers how retail giants like Albertsons, who saw a 25% lift in RPV by partnering with Bloomreach Discovery, use intelligent product search to gain back time for their teams and increase revenue.