Cracking the Code - Connecting with the Empowered Omnichannel Consumer

Webinar Date: Tuesday, July 25 2023, 11:00 AM EDT

In today's dynamic retail landscape, understanding the omnichannel consumer is vital for sustainable growth. This webinar will provide valuable insights into shopper shifting across channels, retailers, and platforms, exploring longer-term shopper behavioral changes and key differences in channel choice across generations.



Join speakers Kenneth Cassar and Stacey Maniscalco from NIQ for a 60-minute exploration of channel-shifting trends and consumer dynamics.



During this session, you will learn the behaviors that will inform your strategic decisions as you plan for 2024:

High-level trends in the omnichannel landscape including omnichannel market sizing, penetration, and growth

The increasing prominence of fragmented shopping trips and implications for brands and retailers

Changing channel preferences among generational cohorts in both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce

Don't miss this enlightening webinar to see how you can stay on top of a fast-evolving consumer in a new retail landscape.