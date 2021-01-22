COVID-19 Vaccine Coming to Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter pharmacies have been approved for limited COVID-19 vaccine distribution for eligible individuals through partnerships with federal and state health departments. The vaccine will be administered in a phased approach across the banner's 211 pharmacy locations based on availability.

“Harris Teeter’s trusted pharmacists remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter, which is based in Matthews, North Carolina. “Our teams are working tirelessly to build a seamless process for patients to check vaccine availability and eligibility, schedule their appointments, and ask questions about the vaccination process.”

The no-cost vaccination will be available by appointment only while supplies last. Harris Teeter pharmacies are planning to offer the vaccine in Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington D.C. Information regarding availability and eligibility is available here. The grocer encourages individuals to check back often for updated information and eligibility criteria.

Individuals who do get an appointment will need to provide a valid driver’s license or government-issued identification card. While the vaccine is at no out-of-pocket cost, patients with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment.

Harris Teeter employs approximately 35,000 associates and is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Kroger Health, the health care division of Kroger, revealed in December that it will provide the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide across its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics.



"Kroger Health is a COVID-19 response leader that has provided our patients, associates and other businesses with diagnostic testing tools and supporting resources since the onset of this public-health crisis," said Colleen Lindholz, Kroger Health's president. "Kroger Health's experienced health care providers remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives. The size and scale of our health care operation provides us with the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once the authorized vaccines become more widely available."

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.