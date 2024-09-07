Designed to offer a delicious, clean gummy option for individuals looking to support their overall well-being, Country Life Honey Gummies are made with premium ingredients, including real, unadulterated honey, and a commitment to sustainability. Created to meet the growing demand for functional, fortified gummy products, the naturally sweet line consists of Tart Cherry Gummies, promoting muscle recovery after exercise and helping protect against oxidative stress; Adult Multivitamin Gummies, supporting cardiovascular and bone health, as well as energy metabolism; and Omega-3 Gummies, delivering essential omega-3 fatty acids for cardiovascular health, and brain health and function. All are free from yeast, wheat, soy, milk, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners and magnesium stearate; lower in calories and sugar per serving than competing products; and certified gluten-free and vegetarian. Honey Gummies are manufactured at a wind-powered facility and come in recyclable packaging. Further, recognizing the crucial impact of bees on the planet, and in keeping with its overall focus on sustainability initiatives worldwide, Country Life has identified environmental partners to support through 1% for the Planet, including Save the Bees. A 60-count bottle of either the Tart Cherry Gummies or the Adult Multivitamin Gummies retails for a suggested $21.99, while the Omega-3 Gummies have a suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 60-count bottle. Honey Gummies will be available for purchase at select retailers and online at Amazon starting Aug. 1.