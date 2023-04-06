Advertisement
Costco’s Same-Store U.S. Sales Edged Lower Last Month

Members still stocking up on food, as larger nonfood items lose traction
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Costco’s net sales were up 0.5% from last March to reach $21.71 billion.

In line with perceptions that consumers are less prone to buying bigger-ticket items in today’s economy, Costco’s March sales report showed resilience in food and downturns in nonfoods. According to information from the Washington-based club store operator, comparable sales of food and sundries rose in the high single digits last month.

On a category basis, produce and bakery performed well during the time period from Feb. 27 to April 2. Fresh foods sales were up at a growth rate in the mid-single digits, and the food court was a top department, said Josh Dahmen, Costco’s assistant VP of finance and investor relations, in an April 5 financial call.  

At the same time, nonfood products posted sales declines in the negative mid-to-high single digits in the March selling period. Underperforming departments included home furnishings, toys and seasonal, jewelry and Costco’s “majors.” That said, health and beauty products continued a string of stable performances, perhaps reflecting shoppers’ embrace of smaller but rewarding personal care indulgences.

Dahmen echoed recent reports that inflation’s grip on the market may be loosening. “Year-over-year inflation for food and sundries and fresh food were both down from February,” he said.

Overall, and likely buoyed by higher prices, Costco’s net sales were up 0.5% from last March to reach $21.71 billion. The news wasn’t as rosy for same-store sales, as the company reported its first monthly comp sales decline in three years.

According to Costco’s report, comp sales were down 1.5% for the five-week period in the United States and declined 1.1% companywide. Taking out the impact of gas prices and foreign exchange, comp sales came in at 0.9% in the United States and 2.6% across all of Costco’s business footprints. E-commerce comp sales slid 12.7% in that time, while gas price deflation negatively impacted fuel sales at the retail business.

From a wider lens, Costco reported net sales of $137.77 billion for the 31 weeks ending April 2, a 6% leap from the previous year.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco has more than 550 locations and is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

