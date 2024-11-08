Costco Reports Strong October Sales

Costco reported a 5.8% gain in same-store sales (excluding gasoline) in its U.S. division in October.

October sales at Costco Wholesale Corp. were up 7.2% with company officials noting results were negatively affected by a pull forward in revenue from abnormal consumer activity associated with the hurricanes and port strikes in September.

Total sales for the year’s 10th month, a four-week period ending November 3, were $18.68 billion. Net sales for the first nine weeks of its fiscal year were $44.65 billion, an increase of 8% over the comparable period in the prior fiscal year.

Company-wide comparable store sales (excluding gasoline and foreign exchange rates) were up 6.5%. Same-store sales in the United States were up 5.8%, up 8.7% in Canada, and up 8.4% Internationally. E-commerce comparable store sales were up 19.3%.

Costco currently operates 892 warehouses, including 615 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 35 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

This article was originally reported by sister publication Store Brands.