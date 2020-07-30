Costco Now Offering Delivery for Canadian Customers

Instacart and Costco have partnered to launch same-day delivery from 76 Costco warehouses across Canada. The two companies already have a strong relationship throughout the U.S., including prescription and alcohol delivery.

The Canadian expansion follows after a two-month pilot in select Ontario warehouses and will allow customers to get grocery, pantry staples and household items to their door in as little as two hours.

"Grocery delivery has become essential for millions, and we're proud to make same-day delivery from Costco available to even more Canadians. Now, through the Instacart marketplace and Costco's new member website, families across Canada can get the groceries and goods they need, delivered to their door in a matter of hours," said Andrew Nodes, vice president of retail, Instacart. "We want to help retailers reach their customers when, where and how they want to shop. With this launch, we're extending the reach of Costco in Canada and making it possible for Costco members and non-members alike to access same-day delivery of Costco's broad selection of groceries and goods."

Available items for delivery include fresh produce, meat and seafood, snacks, deli, frozen foods, baby and pet essentials and more. The companies have also launched Costco's new Canadian member-only website – built and powered by Instacart Enterprise – featuring member benefits and access to the same-day delivery via Instacart.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco operates 787 warehouses worldwide.The company's Canadian business is No. 20 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food retailers in North America, while its U.S. operation is No. 5.