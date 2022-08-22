For the first time in its 50-year history, Nestlé brand Coffee Mate has introduced Plant-Based Almond & Oat Milk Creamers in two fan-favorite flavors: lactose- and cholesterol-free French Vanilla and Caramel. As plant-based creamers continue to grow in popularity, these latest offerings were created from a smooth blended base of oat and almond milk to deliver a plant-based experience with the brand’s familiar taste, flavor and richness. A fully recyclable 28-ounce bottle of either variety retails for a suggested $4.29, with prices varying by retailer. Coffee Mate Plant-Based Almond & Oat Milk Creamers will be available at select Walmart locations in October, with expansion to grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide in January 2023.