Cocomels Toffee Bites

Cocomels, a brand of Madhava Ltd., has departed somewhat from its usual offerings with the latest addition to its chocolate-covered bites line: Dark Chocolate-Covered Toffee Bites. The brand’s first expansion beyond its signature dairy-free caramel made with coconut milk, the organic, vegan-friendly toffee bites are also free from gluten and GMOs, as well as having no corn syrup, cholesterol and artificial ingredients. Each crunchy candy is covered in 60% dark chocolate and contains only 1 gram of sugar. Cocomels Dark Chocolate-Covered Toffee Bites come in a 3.25-ounce shareable pack retailing for a suggested $4.99.