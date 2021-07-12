Coborn’s Closes Deal to Acquire Tadych's Econofoods Stores

This week, Coborn’s, Inc. finalized its deal to acquire Tadych’s Econofoods locations in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The Minnesota retailer is changing the name of the banners to Tadych’s Marketplace Foods.

The six former Econofoods stores will be run by the employee-owned Coborn’s, which plans to retain the 800 or so current associates. Through the acquisition, Coborn’s has pushed into a new state, Michigan, and added to its store count.

“The Tadych family has run their family of stores with great care and is a highly-respected retailer,” said Chris Coborn, chairman, president and CEO of Coborn’s in a statement released at the time of the announcement in October. “We look forward to extending the same operating philosophies in these locations that have made us successful for 100 years: investing and training for our people, supporting our communities and investing in our stores to improve the experience for our guests. We look forward to having the entire Tadych team join our team to learn more about their operations and communities.”

The Tadych family ran Econofoods locations in the region for several years. Michigan-based retail and distribution company SpartanNash converted other Econofoods stores in Minnesota to its Family Fare Supermarket banner in 2017 and 2018.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn's, Inc. is a 100-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 9,300 employees and 59 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin – and now, Michigan – under the Coborn’s Case Wine Foods, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher’s banners. Coborn’s also owns liquor, fuel and pharmacy locations. To support its 130 various retail business units, Coborn’s Inc. operates its own central bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 86 The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.