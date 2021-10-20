Coborn’s Extends Footprint to Michigan With Tadych’s Acquisition

According to local news reports, Coborn’s Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Tadych’s Econofoods grocery stores, three of which are located in eastern Wisconsin and three in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This deal marks Coborn's first expansion into the state of Michigan.

Operated by the Tadych family under the Tadych’s Econofoods banner, the acquired stores are located at:

1401 O’dovero Drive, Marquette, Mich.

1600 South Stephenson Avenue, Iron Mountain, Mich.

1000 West Sharon Avenue, Houghton, Mich.

1250 North 14th Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

278 South Main Street, Clintonville, Wis.

109 North Main Street, Brillion, Wis.

Approximately 800 people work in these six locations and will all be hired by Coborn’s. The stores will continue to operate under the Tadych’s name.

“The Tadych family has run their family of stores with great care and is a highly respected retailer,” said Chris Coborn, chairman, president and CEO of Coborn’s Inc. “We look forward to extending the same operating philosophies in these locations that have made us successful for 100 years – investing and training for our people, supporting our communities, and investing in our stores to improve the experience for our guests. We look forward to having the entire Tadych team join our team to learn more about their operations and communities.

“This is our first entry into the state of Michigan, so we have some things to learn, some added distance to figure out and to onboard their team into our organization,” Coborn added.

“This sale makes perfect sense for our family and for our employees," said Mike Tadych, owner of Tadych’s. “Coborn’s has long been a highly respected company, and we felt perfectly aligned with their values, operational standards, support of the communities they operate in, and most importantly, the company culture and commitment to their employees. We are grateful to all of our customers and employees who have helped us build our business over the past five decades. I know our communities and employees are in good hands as we make this transition.”

The transaction is expected to close in early December, subject to customary closing conditions.

Additionally, Coborn’s is getting ready to open a new Coborn’s Marketplace store in Buffalo, Minn., in November.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn's Inc. is a 100-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 9,300 employees and more than 60 grocery stores across Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s and Tadych’s banners. Coborn’s also owns liquor, fuel and pharmacy locations. The company is No. 86 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.