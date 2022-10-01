CO2 With Confidence
Environmental regulations and corporate sustainability targets have set the stage for wider adoption of CO2 in commercial refrigeration. For more than a decade, Emerson has been committed to furthering CO2 refrigeration technologies by developing innovative solutions that make CO2 easier to adopt for our customers and the industry.
Combining compression technology, advanced facility management and CO2 system controls, VFDs, leak detection, CO2 system components and expert services, Emerson delivers seamless system integration that enables maximum system reliability, efficiency and simplicity. Our ever-expanding CO2 product portfolio includes a breadth of solutions for transcritical, cascade and secondary architectures. Download our e-book and learn how to take the first steps on your successful transition to next-generation CO2 refrigeration.