CO2 With Confidence

Environmental regulations and corporate sustainability targets have set the stage for wider adoption of CO 2 in commercial refrigeration. For more than a decade, Emerson has been committed to furthering CO 2 refrigeration technologies by developing innovative solutions that make CO 2 easier to adopt for our customers and the industry.

Combining compression technology, advanced facility management and CO 2 system controls, VFDs, leak detection, CO 2 system components and expert services, Emerson delivers seamless system integration that enables maximum system reliability, efficiency and simplicity. Our ever-expanding CO 2 product portfolio includes a breadth of solutions for transcritical, cascade and secondary architectures. Download our e-book and learn how to take the first steps on your successful transition to next-generation CO 2 refrigeration.