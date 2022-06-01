Cleaning Robots Just Got Smarter

Multi-tasking isn’t just for humans at work. Brain Corp, an AI and robotics tech firm, has created a new data capture accessory that can be added to autonomous floor scrubbers from Tennant Company. The accessory-equipped robots are rolling out (literally and figuratively) early this year.

By fitting Tennant’s robotic scrubbers with Brain Corp.’s Inventory Scan, retailers can simultaneously clean their stores and collect details on their inventory. They can use reports generated from the system to leverage insights for greater pricing accuracy, planogram compliance and other data-based efforts. With this two-for-one technology, grocers can accomplish floor cleaning and data-gathering tasks in one fell swoop, a bonus in the current climate of labor shortages, ongoing virus surges and price sensitivities.

“Knowing where an item is, if it’s in-stock, if it’s in the correct location, if the price is accurate, and more allows managers to operate stores with a new level of efficiency while providing optimal shopping experiences for their customers,” explained Dave Ross, VP of business development at San Diego-based Brain Corp.

Added CEO Eugene Izhikevich: “We are actively taking BrainOS-powered robots from primarily task-oriented machines to in-store data acquisition platforms. This delivers critical insights and adds significant ROI for retailers.”