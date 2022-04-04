B&G Foods has launched Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread, which enables consumers to spread, swirl and drizzle the flavor of the classic cereal on just about anything. The creamy spread arrives two years after the successful rollout of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend. Suitable for spreading on bread or fruit, as an ingredient in baked goods, as a dessert topping or spooned straight out of the jar, the spread can also be used in a range of online recipes created by B&G, including dessert puffs, cookies, pizza and grilled cheese. A 10-ounce jar has a suggested retail price of $3.99. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a trademark of General Mills, used under license.