Inventive marshmallow maker Stuffed Puffs -- the first commercially available marshmallow filled with real milk chocolate -- has launched its latest flavor, Chocolate-on-Chocolate, featuring a decadent cocoa marshmallow. The brand has also debuted a refreshed look for its packaging. Consumers can find the Chocolate-on-Chocolate flavor on shelves at various national retailers this month, as well as online, with further rollouts planned throughout the summer. Having developed its own proprietary technology and manufacturing processes, Stuffed Puffs put the chocolate inside the marshmallow so the chocolate melts while the marshmallow toasts, giving campers the perfect s’more every time. A 8.6-ounce package of Chocolate-on-Chocolate Stuffed Puffs retails for a suggested price range of $4.49-$4.99.