Chiwis Chocolate-Drizzled Orange Chips

Fruit chip brand Chiwis has now added Chocolate-Drizzled Orange Chips to its product lineup for the holidays and beyond. Featuring simple, wholesome ingredients to deliver guilt-free indulgence, the sweet snack uses high-quality palm oil-free chocolate, ensuring an ethical snacking experience. Available in Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and White Chocolate, the chips each contain 56% of the daily Vitamin C requirement. An approximately 2-ounce (60-gram) resealable bag of any variety of Chocolate-Drizzled Orange Chips retails for a suggested $7.49