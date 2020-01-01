The Cheeky Panda, Plastic Free Tissues

The Cheeky Panda is a start-up B Corp founded in 2016 by Chris Forbes and Julie Chen with the idea of using the world's fastest growing plant Bamboo for tissue products instead of trees. Trees take 30 years to harvest, where bamboo grows up to 1 meter a day and can be harvested every year. Bamboo fibres are longer and smoother giving it both strength and a silky-soft feel.

The Cheeky Panda products have been incredibly popular in Europe selling in Wholefoods, Boots, Ocado, Monoprix and hundreds of other major retailers. With an average satisfaction rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon and TrustPilot, consumers love the quality, the story, and we are very excited to launch in the USA in November through our distribution partner UNFI.

