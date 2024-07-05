Chateau Ste. Michelle Light Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc

In time for spring, Washington state winery Chateau Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has introduced Light Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc varietals. Containing only 80 calories, zero sugar, and lower carbs and alcohol content, the wines were crafted for consumers seeking a lighter wine experience without compromising on quality and taste. Sourced primarily from Washington’s cooler Columbia Valley vineyards, the 2022 Light Sauvignon Blanc is a vibrant, refreshing wine featuring citrus and tropical flavors, while the 2022 Chardonnay is produced from vineyards in the Horse Heaven Hills AVA in a fresh yet soft style offering subtle oak notes and flavors of lemon, apple and ripe apricot. The Light wines are available at select retail grocery stores nationally with a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 750-milliliter (25.36-fluid-ounce) bottle of either varietal.