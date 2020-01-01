Offering a more nutritious reinvention of a kids’ classic, Cece’s Veggie Co. has launched Dinos & Cheese, a product line made from fresh 100% organic Hannah sweet potatoes cut into whimsical dinosaur shapes, and cheese sauce. The gluten-free, fully prepped item is ready to heat and eat, with no additional ingredients required, in less than five-minutes. The Hannah is a varietal of white sweet potato that’s milder in taste than an orange sweet potato, with a similar texture and color to those of white potatoes, and packed with vitamins A, B and C, as well as fiber and iron. Noted Mason Arnold, founder of Cece’s Veggie Co.: “Cece’s Dinos & Cheese will be a game-changer for busy families looking for healthy, organic meal solutions that taste delicious. Dinos & Cheese are made with white sweet potatoes, which look a lot like pasta, so kids don’t even notice that they’re eating vegetables!” Now available, in the produce section of Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, Cece’s Veggie Co. Dinos & Cheese retail for a suggested $4.99 per 9.6-ounce bowl.