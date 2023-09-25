Catalina Crunch® Pairings Cereal

Catalina Crunch®, a leading natural cereal brand, has launched its newest cereal innovation, Catalina Crunch® Pairings. This new line of delicious cereals is elevating the low-sugar cereal category with superfood inclusions like nuts and berries, creating a dynamic duo you can’t get enough of!

With this new line, the brand is able to combine the delicious cereal base fans know and love with flavorful superfoods like almonds and blueberries for a perfect combination of crunch and flavor.

Catalina Crunch® Pairings is now available in two flavors, Blueberry Muffin Cereal with Whole Blueberries and Honey Nut Cereal with Roasted Almonds. And here's the cherry on top – this remarkable line boasts no added sugar, a generous 10g of protein per serving (packing a powerful protein punch), and it's low-carb and keto-friendly, ensuring it caters to all your dietary preferences.