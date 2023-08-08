Leading natural cereal brand Catalina Crunch has now introduced Catalina Crunch Pairings, a low-sugar cereal featuring flavorful inclusions. Currently available online and set to roll out to retailers nationwide early next year, the product combines the cereal base that consumers of the brand already know and love with nuts and berries for an ideal balance of crunch and flavor. The brand is launching with two flavors: Blueberry Muffin Cereal with Whole Blueberries and Honey Nut Cereal with Roasted Almonds. Despite the inclusions, the low-carb, keto-friendly product line boasts no added sugar, in addition to a generous 10 grams of protein per serving. An 8-ounce pouch of either flavor retails for a suggested $9.99. Launched as a direct-to-consumer exclusive brand in 2019, Catalina Crunch is now sold in more than 22,000 stores throughout the United States.