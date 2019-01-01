Casabella Wayclean Collection

After conducting various consumer studies that emphasized the importance of visual aesthetics and functionality in cleaning products, Bradshaw International division Casabella has updated its Wayclean Collection. The redesigned and reimagined collection offers vibrant and attractive colors, and improved handles/ring tips on the poles, along with several new pieces, including the Flexible Hand Duster (SRP $7.99), and the Floor Duster with Scrubber (SRP $15.99). The range of suggested retail prices for the collection is $5.99 for the nylon-bristle Vent Brush, featuring a bendable wand to clean at any angle, to $34.95 for the Compact Spin Mop & Bucket, which uses less water and includes a microfiber-head refill. Whether an existing or new item, each product in the collection has been upgraded to give consumers more value and functionality.