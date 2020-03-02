Cannabis Products Showcase Variety, Innovation

The cannabis category offers a wealth of inventive products, some of them quite unexpected.

According to Eivan Shahara, partner and president of The Mint Dispensary, a medical cannabis dispensary with two locations in Arizona and expansion plans in Massachusetts and Michigan: “Brightroot, the parent company of The Mint Dispensary, is one of a handful of companies in the U.S. working to develop innovative products that fill undeniable gaps in the retail sector, including ready-to-consume beverages and powder-packet products. This complements products we have already developed, including ramen noodles, gourmet packaged snacks and baked goods that are exclusively available in dispensaries to card-holding patients.”

Adds Shahara: “The next big growth opportunities for CBD products in grocery could be the beverage aisle and the vitamin/supplement aisle. We likely won’t see CBD in foods at the grocery store – but could see it in beverages, supplements and infusions.”

For his part, Ari Sherman, president of Boulder, Colo.-based Evo Hemp, predicts that “consumers will be looking for cannabinoid-fortified products across many categories, including beverages, bars and chocolate.”

Indeed, wellness, including edible products, appears to be the cannabis segment whose innovations grocers might best leverage as they continue to navigate a rocky regulatory landscape.

“Brands like Rebbl have made functional foods and beverages popular, and CBD-infused beverages should be no different,” observes Steven Hoffman, managing partner at Boulder-based marketing communications firm Compass Natural LLC and editor of the "Let's Talk Hemp" newsletter. “For dietary supplements, while tinctures remain predominant, for mainstream grocery consumers, capsules, gummies and other more familiar delivery systems will be important.”

Offering such products may prove highly profitable for food retailers.