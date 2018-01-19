Can Instacart Compete with Amazon?

The numbers are even more intriguing for smaller ecommerce properties: Kroger saw 95 percent of its customers also shop on Amazon during October. Only 11 percent of Amazon shoppers also shopped at a Kroger property during the same month, showing slight growth year-over-year, when only 9 percent of Amazon's total consumer base also shopped on Kroger’s online properties within the same month. Given Kroger’s recent partnership with Instacart, this could very well see another uptick in the new year.

Whether it’s meal kits, ordering one-off meals or grocery delivery, the on-demand economy as it relates to food will experience significant growth opportunities in 2018. While Amazon has quickly set itself up as the established leader in online retail, competitors will likely band together to offer alternative and comparable offerings for consumers. As the grocery market evolves, expect to see an increase in egrocer startup partnerships with traditional grocery stores – with the possibility of another large acquisition – for quicker and more convenient delivery options, in hopes of catching up, and maybe even surpassing, Amazon.

Amazon’s biggest issue stemming from the Whole Foods acquisition is extending its presence vertically, which makes it less attractive as a platform for traditional groceries. Instacart remains a more independent, platform-type solution, and its offerings can enhance grocery stores’ own websites, apps, or provide access for consumers to buy something from the local grocery store, via Instacart properties. This is a win-win for both parties. Using Amazon as a platform is less attractive, as Amazon wants to profit from its acquisition. What remains to be seen during 2018 is whether there are more major M&A deals taking place via the increased convergence of physical and online retailing/shopping, and whether any of the recent moves and fresh interest within the competitive landscape, will shape Amazon’s fortune.