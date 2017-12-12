Supervalu Expands Instacart Agreement for All Stores

Wholesaler-retailer Supervalu Inc. has signed a multiyear deal with third-party grocery delivery service Instacart to expand its ecommerce services and platforms.

The deal includes click-and-collect and recently refreshed Powered by Instacart sites that will soon provide integration of store coupons and loyalty rewards for online orders. The new capabilities will be available across Minnesota; St. Louis; Virginia Beach, Va.; and the Washington, D.C., area, for the approximately 200 locations collectively under the Cub, Farm Fresh Food and Pharmacy, Shop ‘n Save, and Shoppers Food and Pharmacy banners, Supervalu told Progressive Grocer.

Supervalu and San Francisco-based Instacart first teamed to offer same-day grocery delivery in September 2015. The new agreement comes after customer response and demand for more ecommerce options.

“Our relationship with Instacart continues to evolve, and going forward we have a great plan for delivering online grocery and meal solution options for our retail customers,” said Anne Dament, EVP of retail, marketing and private brands at Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Supervalu, which “s committed to addressing the unique preferences of the communities we serve, and now customers have another option to get the fresh, premier products they expect from our retail stores with the convenience of same-day delivery that fits with their busy lifestyles.”